Overview

Dr. Arvind Aggarwal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Nairobi|University of Nairobi / College of Health Science|University of Nairobi Medical School and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Dodge County Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Aggarwal works at Cancer Center of Middle Georgia in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.