Dr. Arvind Aggarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arvind Aggarwal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Nairobi|University of Nairobi / College of Health Science|University of Nairobi Medical School and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Dodge County Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Locations
Cancer Center of Middle Georgia2400 Bellevue Rd Ste 26, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3744Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Dodge County Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Very knowledgeable and efficient
About Dr. Arvind Aggarwal, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1154330090
Education & Certifications
- Kenyatta National Hospital|Lincoln Park Hospital
- University Of Nairobi|University of Nairobi / College of Health Science|University of Nairobi Medical School
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aggarwal has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
