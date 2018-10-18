See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Arvin Taneja, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Arvin Taneja, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (25)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arvin Taneja, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
8 (42)
View Profile
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
10 (145)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    400 Newport Center Dr Ste 608, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 644-0555
  2. 2
    My Look Cosmetic Surgery
    333 S Arroyo Pkwy Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 844-0555

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Taneja?

Oct 18, 2018
Dr Taneja and his staff are outstanding. I had a procedure done and felt completely comfortable. I am very happy with my results
Lakewood , CA — Oct 18, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Arvin Taneja, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arvin Taneja, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taneja to family and friends

Dr. Taneja's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Taneja

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arvin Taneja, MD.

About Dr. Arvin Taneja, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679790711
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Taneja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Taneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Taneja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taneja.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Arvin Taneja, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.