Dr. Taneja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arvin Taneja, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvin Taneja, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 400 Newport Center Dr Ste 608, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-0555
My Look Cosmetic Surgery333 S Arroyo Pkwy Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 844-0555
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Taneja and his staff are outstanding. I had a procedure done and felt completely comfortable. I am very happy with my results
About Dr. Arvin Taneja, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
