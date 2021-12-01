Overview

Dr. Arvinder Mokha, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare.



Dr. Mokha works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.