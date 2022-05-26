Dr. Arvin Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvin Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arvin Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST INDIES and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Kantor Nephrology Consultants5815 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (888) 385-5480
-
2
Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd1750 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (888) 386-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Assigned Dr Gupta while in hospital in kidney failure. He responded immediately and started a care plan, followed up daily and I did not need dialysis and my kidney failure reversed. Excellent bedside manner. Explains all issues and takes the anxiety away knowing he can help. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Arvin Gupta, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1841359353
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University Of New Mexico
- University Of New Mexico
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST INDIES
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.