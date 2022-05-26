Overview

Dr. Arvin Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST INDIES and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.



Dr. Gupta works at Kantor Nephrology Consultants in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.