Dr. Arvin Doostan, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arvin Doostan, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, CA. 

Dr. Doostan works at Kaiser Permanente Oc Irvine Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Permanente Medical Group
    43112 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 (661) 726-2279

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 30, 2020
    Very kind and knowledgeable. I loved his attention to detail and the incredible amount of time he spent with me. Without question I will be returning again.
    — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Arvin Doostan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770740862
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arvin Doostan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doostan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doostan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doostan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doostan works at Kaiser Permanente Oc Irvine Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Doostan’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Doostan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doostan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doostan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doostan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

