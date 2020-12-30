Dr. Arvin Doostan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doostan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvin Doostan, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvin Doostan, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, CA.
Dr. Doostan works at
Locations
Southern California Permanente Medical Group43112 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-2279
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and knowledgeable. I loved his attention to detail and the incredible amount of time he spent with me. Without question I will be returning again.
About Dr. Arvin Doostan, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1770740862
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
