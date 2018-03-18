Overview

Dr. Arvin Bhatia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Bhatia works at Northwestern Medicine in Geneva, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL and Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.