Dr. Arutyun Topsakalyan, MD
Dr. Arutyun Topsakalyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Topsakalyan Medical Office702 E Colorado St Ste C, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 243-8133
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- Regal Medical Group
He is an excellent doctor...experience and knowledge are very important. He truly listens to his patients (which is incredibly rare) with today's health care. His staff is wonderful and always ask how you are. The whole office is beyond awesome. We came from a big clinic format with Cedar's to a one doctor office. When my husband caught the flu and could not make to the office, Dr. Topsakalyan called the pharmacy and truly saved his life...twice...I am truly a big fan of Dr. Topsakalyan's.
About Dr. Arutyun Topsakalyan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Topsakalyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Topsakalyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Topsakalyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Topsakalyan speaks Armenian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Topsakalyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Topsakalyan.
