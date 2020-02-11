Overview

Dr. Arusha Bavare, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Bavare works at Fort Bend Geriatrics in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Anemia and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.