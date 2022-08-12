Dr. Arush Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arush Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arush Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of Ohio and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Hidden Valley Surgical Med Group Inc.1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE BEEN A PATIENT OF DR. PATEL'S FOR MANY YEARS NOW AND HE IS EXEMPLARY. HE IS AN EXCELLENT SURGEON RECOMMENDED BY MANY OF HIS FELLOW DRS. HE IS ONE OF THE FEW DOCTORS THAT IS ALWAYS ON TIME AS HE VALUES HIS PATIENTS TIME AS VERY PRECIOUS AND SHOULD BE ADHEARED TO AT ALL TIMES. HE IS A CARING AND VERY POSITIVE DOCTOR AND HIS GOAL IS TO ALWAYS TO DO THE BEST THAT HE CAN AND HE ALWAYS MEETS THAT GOAL.
About Dr. Arush Patel, MD
Orthopedic Surgery
15 years of experience
English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1487892352
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- USC Los Angeles County Med Ctr
- USC-Los Angeles Co Med Ctr
- Medical University of Ohio
Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
