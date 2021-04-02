Dr. Arush Angirasa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angirasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arush Angirasa, DPM
Overview
Dr. Arush Angirasa, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in La Grange, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Smithville, Saint Marks Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Locations
1
St. Mark's Medical Center1 Saint Marks Pl, La Grange, TX 78945 Directions (979) 242-2387
2
Dr. Angirasa/Dr. Sullivan Bastrop Clinic815 Highway 71 W # 204, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 451-1969
3
Main Office2500 W William Cannon Dr Ste 401, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 451-1969
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Smithville
- Saint Marks Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I underwent surgery for decades-old pain and discomfort from a chronic plantar's fasciitis just over a year ago and at the beginning of the pandemic. Dr. Angirasa treated my foot just prior to that until it was evident that surgery was the last resort. After the surgery, which corrected the fasciitis and a related nerve issue, I went to physical therapy and came away with no more pain and with the ability to do my regular activities. I was 71 at the time. He and his staff were friendly, professional and very instructive. I can't say enough about them!
About Dr. Arush Angirasa, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1740271196
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Hines VA Hosp
- Chicago Medical School
- The University of Chicago
