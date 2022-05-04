Overview

Dr. Arus Zograbyan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Zograbyan works at Shobhana Gandhi MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.