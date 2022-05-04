Dr. Arus Zograbyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zograbyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arus Zograbyan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Shobhana Gandhi MD1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 307, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 953-8821
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Arus Zograbyan was my OB-GYN from the 1st trimester till delivery. She is a real professional!!! ALWAYS tactful, friendly, patient, extremely caring, never in a hurry, answer all your questions, calm and listen. She is just awesome! Dr. Zograbyan loves her job and really cares about her patients and you immediately feel it! She made my C-Section very carefully without any complications. Minimal and very neat seam. And the most important thing is my healthy baby girl and me. With a great pleasure I will defenitely return to Dr. Zograbyan for a regular appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- Women's and Children's Hospital, Los Angeles County-University Of Southern California Medical Center
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
Dr. Zograbyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zograbyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zograbyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zograbyan has seen patients for Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zograbyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zograbyan speaks Armenian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zograbyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zograbyan.
