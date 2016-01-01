Overview

Dr. Arup Das, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Das works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.