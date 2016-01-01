Dr. Das has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arup Das, MD
Overview
Dr. Arup Das, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Das works at
Locations
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-6120
University Blvd Eye Clinic1600 University Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-2553
University of New Mexico1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-6120
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arup Das, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1356363857
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
