Dr. Aruoriwo Oboh-Weilke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aruoriwo Oboh-Weilke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Oboh-Weilke works at
Locations
Consulting Ophthalmologists LLC3460 Old Washington Rd Ste 302, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 292-3535
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (301) 292-3535Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
- 3 222 Main St Ste 211, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 423-1619
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. She explained the cataract procedure thoroughly and was not in a hurry to end the appointment. I am extremely happy with the outcome. I have recommended her practice to several friends looking for comprehensive professional care.
About Dr. Aruoriwo Oboh-Weilke, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
