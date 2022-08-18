Dr. Arunpriya Vadivelu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vadivelu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arunpriya Vadivelu, MD
Overview
Dr. Arunpriya Vadivelu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Vadivelu works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Primary Care and Internal Medicine118 Lynn Ave Ste 502, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (469) 909-1931
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vadivelu?
I moved from California to Texas. I had Anthem Blue Cross Insurance. I looked on Healthgrades to check out doctors so I would have a good doctor that not only was knowledgeable but also a doctor that is thorough and actually listens to your questions or concerns. She is highly qualified and I have been seeing Dr. Vadivelu as my Primary Care Physician for almost one year. It is easy to make an appointment and never have I been rushed and the office is clean, calm and not hectic. The waiting area is also never crowded. She always is concerned with the care of her patients first and foremost. Nurse Angie is also efficient, friendly and always returns calls if not answered the same day. The back office Medical Assistant is always pleasant and gets the pre-checkup taken care of and then the doctor comes in. Sometimes I have called in and they were able to see me the same day. I usually make appointments ahead but on a rare occasion you might need to see the doctor. Excellent Doctor!
About Dr. Arunpriya Vadivelu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1285695510
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Medical Center, livingston , new jersey
- Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vadivelu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vadivelu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vadivelu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vadivelu works at
Dr. Vadivelu speaks Tamil.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vadivelu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vadivelu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vadivelu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vadivelu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.