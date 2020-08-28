See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Arunmozhi Dominic, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Arunmozhi Dominic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Dominic works at Marana Health Center in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wilmot Family Health Center
    899 N Wilmot Rd Ste B, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 290-1100
    Clinica Del Alma
    3690 S Park Ave Ste 805, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 616-6760
    2325 N Wyatt Dr Ste Icfhc, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 616-1510
    2355 N Wyatt Dr Ste Tmc, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 616-4948

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Overweight
Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2

Overweight Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Arunmozhi Dominic, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821633926
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arunmozhi Dominic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dominic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dominic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dominic works at Marana Health Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Dominic’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominic.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

