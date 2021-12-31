Overview

Dr. Arunkumar Baskara, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanley Medical College-MGR University and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Baskara works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Wauseon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.