Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. Arunkumar Baskara, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arunkumar Baskara, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanley Medical College-MGR University and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.

Dr. Baskara works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Wauseon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Toledo Medical Center
    3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-4946
  2. 2
    Fulcare Behavior Health
    725 S Shoop Ave, Wauseon, OH 43567 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-6011
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Endocrine & Diabetes Care Center
    2100 W Central Ave Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 420-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Fulton County Health Center
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • University of Toledo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 31, 2021
    Dr. Baskara does a wonderful job with his patients! He is very thorough, professional, very personable and knowledgeable! He did an excellent job on my surgery. He was very attentive, he listen to and addressed my concerns. I would highly recommend him.
    J. Graber — Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Arunkumar Baskara, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Tamil
    • 1922259217
    Education & Certifications

    • St John Hosp & Med Ctr
    • Mercy Fitzgerald Hosp-Hahnemann U Hosp
    • THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Stanley Medical College-MGR University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arunkumar Baskara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baskara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baskara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baskara has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baskara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baskara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baskara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baskara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

