Overview

Dr. Arunkumar Badi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Pune, Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Badi works at Larry Poliner, MD, PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.