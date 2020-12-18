Dr. Arunkumar Badi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arunkumar Badi, MD
Overview
Dr. Arunkumar Badi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Pune, Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
ENT and Sleep Medicine of Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C600, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5959
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Badi is the absolute BEST!!! I can’t sing enough praises about him and his staff. I’ve been a patient of his for years, and I would HIGHLY recommend him for any ENT & sleep issues. I’ve had several different health problems that Dr. Badi has treated & he has helped SO MUCH!! He was able to diagnose a problem that has been a major issue for me for 6 years. No other doctor ever figured it out. Because of his diagnosis, I was able to receive treatment for it & finally find RELIEF!!! Dr. Badi is ALWAYS friendly, smiling, & funny. He takes his time & is thorough with each individual & has never ever made me feel like just a number. He’s extremely knowledgeable & he seeks to find the answer/solution to his patients’ problems. He does a fantastic job of explaining things & answering my many questions. His staff is always super friendly & helpful. I know this might sound weird but I always look forward to & enjoy my visits to his office. You won’t regret choosing Dr. Badi as your doctor.
About Dr. Arunkumar Badi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Oriya and Urdu
- 1225123938
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Pune, Armed Forces Medical College
- J T College
- Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
