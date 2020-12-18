See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Arunkumar Badi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Arunkumar Badi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Pune, Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Badi works at Larry Poliner, MD, PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Sleep Medicine of Dallas
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C600, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-5959

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Sleep Apnea
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Polyposis, Familial Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 18, 2020
    Dr. Badi is the absolute BEST!!! I can’t sing enough praises about him and his staff. I’ve been a patient of his for years, and I would HIGHLY recommend him for any ENT & sleep issues. I’ve had several different health problems that Dr. Badi has treated & he has helped SO MUCH!! He was able to diagnose a problem that has been a major issue for me for 6 years. No other doctor ever figured it out. Because of his diagnosis, I was able to receive treatment for it & finally find RELIEF!!! Dr. Badi is ALWAYS friendly, smiling, & funny. He takes his time & is thorough with each individual & has never ever made me feel like just a number. He’s extremely knowledgeable & he seeks to find the answer/solution to his patients’ problems. He does a fantastic job of explaining things & answering my many questions. His staff is always super friendly & helpful. I know this might sound weird but I always look forward to & enjoy my visits to his office. You won’t regret choosing Dr. Badi as your doctor.
    Kelly P. — Dec 18, 2020
    About Dr. Arunkumar Badi, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Kannada, Oriya and Urdu
    • 1225123938
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
    • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    • University of Pune, Armed Forces Medical College
    • J T College
    • Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arunkumar Badi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Badi speaks Hindi, Kannada, Oriya and Urdu.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Badi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

