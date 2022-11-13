See All Family Doctors in Port Orchard, WA
Dr. Arunima Dutta, MD

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arunima Dutta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. 

Dr. Dutta works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Port Orchard, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Port Orchard
    450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Arunima Dutta, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1033605951
Education & Certifications

  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arunima Dutta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dutta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dutta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dutta works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Port Orchard, WA. View the full address on Dr. Dutta’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dutta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dutta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.