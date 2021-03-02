Dr. Arundathi Namassivaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namassivaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arundathi Namassivaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arundathi Namassivaya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
Nephrology Assocs Of Western NY220 Red Tail Rd Ste 2, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 712-0864
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough, actually saved my life. She showed me just how bad my Kidney was. I do trust her with my life. Every detail was checked, every test done. I was on Dialysis then It happened at 1:00 in the AM. I now have a new Kidney, and doing great. She has been my friend not just my Doctor. Please call her if you need help.
About Dr. Arundathi Namassivaya, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1790807410
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Namassivaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Namassivaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namassivaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Namassivaya has seen patients for Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Namassivaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Namassivaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namassivaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namassivaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namassivaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.