Overview

Dr. Arundathi Namassivaya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Namassivaya works at Nephrology Assocs Of Western NY in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.