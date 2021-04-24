Overview

Dr. Arunasree Pothuraju, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital and Washington County Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pothuraju works at Optim Healthcare in Dublin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.