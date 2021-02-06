Dr. Arunan Vamadevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vamadevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arunan Vamadevan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arunan Vamadevan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Vamadevan works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Alexandria - Beauregard1800 N Beauregard St Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 823-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vamadevan?
Dr. Vamadevan treated me for reflux, colonoscopy, and a liver disorder within the course of a year. The office is clean and efficient, and the appointments start and end on time. Dr. Vamadevan is really personable and friendly, a brilliant diagnostician who completely answers any question asked, and exhibits professionalism and competence during all visits and procedures. HIGHLY RECOMMEND Dr. Vamadevan and will return in the future if needed.
About Dr. Arunan Vamadevan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457546236
Education & Certifications
- North Shore - LIJ Hofstra School of Medicine (Advanced Endoscopic Techniques Fellowship)
- State University of New York
- State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center
- Georgetown Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vamadevan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vamadevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vamadevan works at
Dr. Vamadevan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vamadevan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vamadevan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vamadevan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vamadevan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vamadevan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.