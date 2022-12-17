See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Sivalingam works at Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina
    840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Dry Eyes
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Dry Eyes
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Eye Cancer
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Tear Duct Disorders
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Iridocyclitis
Progressive High Myopia
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Endophthalmitis
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Scleritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Cancer
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Cystoid Macular Edema
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Macular Pucker
Marfan Syndrome
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Panophthalmitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinal Tear
Retinal Telangiectasia
Scleral Buckling
Vascular Disease

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 17, 2022
Dr. Simalingam is a true professional in his field. I have been dealing with serious eye issues for 39 years and have seen numerous eye physicians throughout the country and Dr Simalingam is by far the best I have ever seen. I feel totally confident with him handling my care. He did my emergency surgery for a detachment and has been treat me ever since for additional retnal issuer. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking a retnal specialist. And a nice soft spoken man on top of all his other good qualities he is very comforting.
Chris Vennitti — Dec 17, 2022
About Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD

Specialties
  • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Tamil
NPI Number
  • 1700850179
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Wills Eye Hospital
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Medical Education
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivalingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sivalingam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sivalingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sivalingam works at Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sivalingam’s profile.

Dr. Sivalingam has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivalingam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivalingam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivalingam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivalingam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivalingam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

