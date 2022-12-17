Overview

Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Sivalingam works at Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

