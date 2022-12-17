Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivalingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Sivalingam works at
Locations
Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simalingam is a true professional in his field. I have been dealing with serious eye issues for 39 years and have seen numerous eye physicians throughout the country and Dr Simalingam is by far the best I have ever seen. I feel totally confident with him handling my care. He did my emergency surgery for a detachment and has been treat me ever since for additional retnal issuer. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking a retnal specialist. And a nice soft spoken man on top of all his other good qualities he is very comforting.
About Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1700850179
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sivalingam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivalingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivalingam works at
Dr. Sivalingam has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivalingam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sivalingam speaks Tamil.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivalingam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivalingam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivalingam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivalingam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.