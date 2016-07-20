Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thenappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD
Overview
Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Thenappan works at
Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Associates2623 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 732-2440
-
2
Hematology Oncology Associates2300 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 732-2440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Hematology Oncology Associates of3450 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 965-1864Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thenappan?
Today was my last chemo treatment with Dr. Thenappan. It's my first time with cancer and hopefully my last. As a young man I did not know what to expect from this whole situation but I have to admit Thenappan did a great job and I definitely recommend him. Will be doing follow up with him in a couple of weeks. Also I highly recommend his amazing and caring staff.
About Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538189915
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Jamaica Hosp
- Jamaica Hosp
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thenappan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thenappan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thenappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thenappan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thenappan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thenappan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thenappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thenappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.