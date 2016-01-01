Dr. Yeldandi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aruna Yeldandi, MD
Overview
Dr. Aruna Yeldandi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with BIMC
Locations
Aruna Yeldandi, M.D., L.L.C. - Central Ave., EO310 Central Ave Ste 209, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 677-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- East Orange General Hospital
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Aruna Yeldandi, MD
- English, Hindi
- 1255479028
Education & Certifications
- BIMC
- Bhopal University
Dr. Yeldandi speaks Hindi.
