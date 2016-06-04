Overview

Dr. Aruna Venkatesan, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Venkatesan works at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.