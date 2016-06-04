Dr. Aruna Venkatesan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatesan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aruna Venkatesan, MD
Dr. Aruna Venkatesan, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 793-2555Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Outstanding physician. Compassionate. Her clinic was very busy but she managed to convey great care in an efficient but friendly way.
About Dr. Aruna Venkatesan, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Dermatology
Dr. Venkatesan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venkatesan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venkatesan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkatesan works at
Dr. Venkatesan has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkatesan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatesan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatesan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.