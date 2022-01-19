See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Aruna Poduval, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aruna Poduval, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Calicut Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Poduval works at Sonoran Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes Institute, PLC in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Phoenix Children's Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Sonoran Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes Institute, PLC
    2204 S Dobson Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 757-6457

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Factor Therapy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 19, 2022
    By far, Dr. Poduval is the best pediatric endocrinologist we have seen; and, we have seen several. This was the first practice where you truly felt heard and cared for. There was a large reputable practice in town that was insensitive and treated us like we were just a number…my daughter’s name not remembered, and situation having to be re-read in charts in front of us. Dr. Poduval’s practice feels personal. My teenage daughter, challenged with Hoshimotos and Graves disease, felt safe, confident, and heard by the doctor. Dr. Poduvall honored that she had a voice and had a unique situation. We moved out of state and the office graciously helped us transition and transferred our records immediately. We are so sad that we cannot continue care but know Dr. Poduval did her best when my daughter was under her care.
    Mother of a teen, Scottsdale, AZ — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. Aruna Poduval, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174773717
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Calicut Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Poduval has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poduval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poduval works at Sonoran Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes Institute, PLC in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Poduval’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Poduval. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poduval.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poduval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poduval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

