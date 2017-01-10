Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD
Overview
Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Khurana Aruna MD Office10804 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 997-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is a super doctor. She allowed us to interview her before bringing our son to her. She took the time to answer all our questions and addressed our concerns. Even though we moved 2 hours away from her practice ( another state). She is still his pediatrician. we drive 2 hours for his appointments. Yes its crazy to travel that far, when we can easily find one within 5mile radius. When you have a wonderful doctor like Dr. Khurana, it's completely worth it. We recommend her 100%.
About Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
