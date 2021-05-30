Overview

Dr. Aruna Kandula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Kandula works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.