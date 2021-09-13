Dr. Aruna Jayaraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayaraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aruna Jayaraman, MD
Overview
Dr. Aruna Jayaraman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Jayaraman works at
Locations
Santa Rosa Gastroenterology Medical34 Mark West Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 544-5093
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I believe the first review is very untrue. I was amazed to see such a negative summation of Dr. J’s care. I completely trust her as my doctor. She does listen to me. She had answers to all my questions. She is highly knowledgeable and explains terminology well. In addition, she has a friendly manner and I feel well taken care of. Sutter is fortunate to have her, and so am I.
About Dr. Aruna Jayaraman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Tamil
- 1306817903
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Jayaraman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayaraman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayaraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayaraman works at
Dr. Jayaraman has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayaraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jayaraman speaks Tamil.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaraman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaraman.
