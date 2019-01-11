Overview

Dr. Aruna Gullapalli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Northern Louisiana Medical Center.



Dr. Gullapalli works at ARUNA GULLAPALLI MD in Monroe, LA with other offices in Ruston, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.