Dr. Aruna Ganju, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aruna Ganju, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Neurological Surgery - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1450, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
I received the information that I needed to make a decision to have surgery. I was impressed with Aruna Gunja's professionalism, knowledge, and ability to positively interact with me.
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1366487969
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
