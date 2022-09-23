Overview

Dr. Aruna Ganju, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ganju works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.