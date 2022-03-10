Overview

Dr. Aruna Chakrala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Chakrala works at Plainsboro - Princeton Medical Associates, PC in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Monroe, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.