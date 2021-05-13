See All Neurologists in Westminster, MD
Dr. Aruna Bollineni, MD

Neurology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aruna Bollineni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.

Dr. Bollineni works at Brain Spine Institute Neuroscience Westminster in Westminster, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carroll Health Group-Neurology
    193 Stoner Ave Ste 320, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 871-2204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 13, 2021
    Dr Bollineni delivered exceptional care during a recent office visit. She spent nearly an hour reviewing and explaining scans, testing and asking and answering questions. She explained things in simple terms and was patient and kind. We did not feel rushed and left with a great understanding of the problem.
    — May 13, 2021
    About Dr. Aruna Bollineni, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aruna Bollineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bollineni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bollineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bollineni works at Brain Spine Institute Neuroscience Westminster in Westminster, MD. View the full address on Dr. Bollineni’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollineni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollineni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bollineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bollineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

