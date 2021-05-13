Dr. Aruna Bollineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aruna Bollineni, MD
Dr. Aruna Bollineni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Carroll Health Group-Neurology193 Stoner Ave Ste 320, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-2204
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Bollineni delivered exceptional care during a recent office visit. She spent nearly an hour reviewing and explaining scans, testing and asking and answering questions. She explained things in simple terms and was patient and kind. We did not feel rushed and left with a great understanding of the problem.
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University School of Medicine
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
