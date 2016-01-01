Overview

Dr. Aruna Arora, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.



Dr. Arora works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.