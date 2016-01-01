Dr. Aruna Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aruna Arora, MD
Overview
Dr. Aruna Arora, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm2317 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 881-4112
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aruna Arora, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neuromuscular Medicine
