Overview

Dr. Aruna Agraharkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Agraharkar works at Griffins Medical Spa in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.