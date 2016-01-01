Dr. Agni accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aruna Agni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aruna Agni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Locations
Staten Island Mental Health Society Inc.669 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 442-2225
Cerebral Palsy of Nys2324 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10303 Directions (718) 447-0200
- 3 657 Castleton Ave Bldg A, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 448-9775
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Aruna Agni, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
