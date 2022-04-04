Dr. Arun Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Jacob, MD
Overview
Dr. Arun Jacob, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Jacob works at
Locations
Ngpg Family Medicine1315 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-6520
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had Spinal Decompression Surgery after Having severe back issues and pain for 25 years... Dr Jacob and His assistant PA Rachel Bennett performed the surgery...After only two weeks the pain has been greatly reduced....I am very happy to highly recommend Dr. Jacob and PA Bennett...They were extremely professional and caring, as were the support at their office in Braselton, Ga.
About Dr. Arun Jacob, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
