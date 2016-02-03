Overview

Dr. Arun Srivatsa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Srivatsa works at Washington Township Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in Union City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.