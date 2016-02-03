Dr. Arun Srivatsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivatsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Srivatsa, MD
Overview
Dr. Arun Srivatsa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Washington Township Medical Foundation2557 Mowry Ave Ste 10, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1843
-
2
Hoang N. Trinh M.d. Inc33077 Alvarado Niles Rd, Union City, CA 94587 Directions (510) 248-1843
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
spends time and gets the diagnosis right - he found that my symptoms were being caused from something I was taking over the counter - he did this during/within the appointment time itself - no tests or procedures needed !!
About Dr. Arun Srivatsa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srivatsa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srivatsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srivatsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srivatsa has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivatsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivatsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivatsa.
