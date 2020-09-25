Dr. Arun Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Singh, MD
Dr. Arun Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Darbhanga Medical College, Lalitnarayan Mithila University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Arun K Singh M.d. P.A.7494 Sw 60th Ave, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions (352) 369-5395
The Villages Rehabilitation and Nursing Center900 Highway 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 804-5070
- 3 929 N US Highway 441 Ste 101, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 750-3900
Arubah Neuroscience Institute Pllc3450 11th Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 770-6848Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Today was my first visit with him. He was very thorough and explained everything very well. Took time to check me and even my husband, that just accompanied me, was very impressed with his professionalism and interest in my health. Definitely will recommend him to someone else.
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Darbhanga Medical College, Lalitnarayan Mithila University
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Myelopathy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
