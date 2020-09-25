Overview

Dr. Arun Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Darbhanga Medical College, Lalitnarayan Mithila University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Singh works at Arun K Singh M.d. P.A. in Ocala, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL and Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.