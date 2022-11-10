Overview

Dr. Arun Sachdev, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Sachdev works at INTEGRIS Family Care North MacArthur in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.