Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arun Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arun Reddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alii Health Center78-6831 Alii Dr Ste 422, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 747-8321
Hospital Affiliations
- Kona Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
About Dr. Arun Reddy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1669603239
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.