Dr. Arun Ramappa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arun Ramappa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with Steadman Hawkins Clinic
Dr. Ramappa works at
Locations
1
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave Ste 2, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-3940
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arun Ramappa did an outstanding job repairing my supraspinatus muscle to the bone and reconnecting my bicep tendon that was hanging by a thread. I knew he was the right surgeon after I met him, and I found him knowledgeable, caring, and totally skilled! I am forever grateful for what he did and my shoulder is stronger and more flexible then ever before.
About Dr. Arun Ramappa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235243130
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramappa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramappa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramappa works at
Dr. Ramappa has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramappa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.