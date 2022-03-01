Dr. Arun Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Rajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Arun Rajan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dartmouth, MA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern
Locations
Prime Medical Associates237 State Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 993-9760
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Celtic Insurance Company
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
my son has been a long time pt and i believe he gets good care for his complicated neuro issues. he has called our home more than once to see how my son is doing. he orders timely bloodwork and tests as needed. we also don't wait too long to see him. some of these other reviews are quite harsh, imo.
About Dr. Arun Rajan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1609825181
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern
- New York University Med Center
- Polyclinic Medcial Center Pa
- Psg Arts College
Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan speaks Hindi and Tamil.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
