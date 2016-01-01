Dr. Arun Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Prasad, MD
Overview
Dr. Arun Prasad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Prasad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Muir Eye Care3330 Clayton Rd Ste A, Concord, CA 94519 Directions (925) 687-6847
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prasad?
About Dr. Arun Prasad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1619016052
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute/Thomas Jefferson University
- Kresge Eye Institute/Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- Sinai-Grace Medical Center/Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad works at
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Drusen, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.