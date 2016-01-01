Overview

Dr. Arun Prasad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Muir Eye Care in Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.