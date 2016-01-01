Dr. Arun Prahash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prahash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Prahash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Coll of Med
Dr. Prahash works at
PHI of Newnan795 Poplar Rd Ste 400, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 716-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Arun Prahash, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Tamil
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University Of Minnesota
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Prahash has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prahash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
