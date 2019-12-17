Dr. Pol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arun Pol, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arun Pol, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Arun A. Pol. MD PC6290 Abbotts Bridge Rd Ste 502, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 623-8830
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He will try every thing without ever giving up.
About Dr. Arun Pol, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205015534
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Pol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pol has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.