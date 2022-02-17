Overview

Dr. Arun Penukonda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Penukonda works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.