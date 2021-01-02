Overview

Dr. Arun Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Grass Valley, CA, Stockton, CA and Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.