Dr. Arun Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arun Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Sunrise Canyon Hospital1950 Aspen Ave, Lubbock, TX 79404 Directions (806) 740-1440
Lubbock Psychiatry Pllc.2424 50th St Rm 104, Lubbock, TX 79412 Directions (806) 785-1611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
“I have always been able to talk to the doctor and get my problems resolved. Coming here is like dealing with trusted family. Would not consider changing doctors.”Dr. Patel is one of the few that listens and fixes the problem. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Arun Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164452082
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
