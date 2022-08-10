Dr. Arun Padala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Padala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arun Padala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Deccan Coll Med Sci Hosps and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Fort Worth Office1900 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 338-1300
Tarrant County Cardiology844 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-4278
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Got in for appointment on time. Every staff member knowledgeable about my condition and able to answer any questions that I had.
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1982803458
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- University of Connecticut
- Deccan Coll Med Sci Hosps
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Padala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padala has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Padala speaks Telugu.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Padala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padala.
